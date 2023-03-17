Dr. Sharyar Baradaran Opens New Dental Practice in Beverly Hills
(March 17, 2023) – Dr. Sharyar Baradaran, a leading, top-ranked dentist and periodontist, announced the opening of his new practice at 120 S. Spalding Drive.
His new office provides patients with unparalleled care from start to finish. With over 28 years of experience in diagnosing, preventing, and treating periodontal (gum) disease, cosmetic gum surgery, and dental implants, Dr. Baradaran’s comprehensive approach and treatment bring the most advanced surgical techniques, the latest technology, and innovation in patient care.
“I am thrilled to announce the official opening of my new Beverly Hills office,” says Baradaran. “It’s a true gift to have patients who have followed me for over 28 years, and I am committed to providing my patients with best-in-class care for the next 20, he added.”
To learn more about Dr. Baradaran, visit www.drbaradaranperiodontist.com and to schedule an appointment, patients can call 310-903-7674.
