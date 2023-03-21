Submit Release
Westridge Lofts in Washington Sold for $31 Million

Westridge Lofts Exterior

Westridge Lofts Exterior

Green Circle with interlocking black-outlined squares symbolizing windows in a building beside large black letters reading HFO

HFO Investment Real Estate Logo

This is an excellent investment opportunity for the new owner, and we are confident that they will see a great return on their investment in the years to come.”
— HFO broker Jack Stephens
CAMAS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HFO Investment Real Estate (HFO), a leading real estate brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest, is pleased to announce the sale of Westridge Lofts, a 100-unit multifamily property located at 2221 and 2311 SE 192nd Avenue, Camas, WA 98607, for $31 million.

HFO successfully brokered the sale from Romano Capital, an Oregon investment firm, to a private local investor.

Built in 2021, Westridge Lofts Apartments is a brand-new luxury community that offers residents modern and spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes. The property boasts a variety of amenities, including a fitness center, business center, dog park, resident storage, and electric vehicle charging stations. Units are well-appointed with washers and dryers, Whirlpool appliances, and other top-of-the-line finishes.

“This is an excellent investment opportunity for the new owner, and we are confident that they will see a great return on their investment in the years to come,” said HFO broker Jack Stephens.

The property is conveniently located in Camas, a thriving suburb of Portland, Oregon, and offers residents easy access to major highways, public transportation, and a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

About HFO Investment Real Estate

HFO Investment Real Estate is a leading real estate brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest specializing in the sale of multifamily properties. With over 40 years of experience, HFO has a proven track record of delivering successful transactions and exceptional service to clients. For more information, visit www.hfore.com.

Julie Eng
HFO Investment Real Estate
+1 971-717-6339
email us here

