MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENTS OF CANADA AND NOVA SCOTIA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN SYDNEY MINES

SYDNEY MINES, NS, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Province will be making a housing announcement in Sydney Mines.

Media are invited to Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health and MLA for Cape Breton East, on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr for the announcement.

Date: March 17, 2023



Time: 10:00 a.m. AT



Location: Parkview Seniors Apartments,

224 Pitt St, Sydney Mines, NS

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation