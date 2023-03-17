A&D Weighing Wins Product of the Year Award from the International Society of Weighing and Measurement (ISWM)
A&D Weighing Wins Product of the Year Award from the International Society of Weighing and Measurement (ISWM)ANN AROBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A&D Weighing, a leading manufacturer of balances and scales, is proud to announce that its new Borealis BA microbalance has won the product of the year award from the International Society of Weighing and Measurement (ISWM). This prestigious award recognizes excellence in product design and innovation in the field of weighing and measurement.
The new microbalance from A&D is a highly accurate and precise weighing instrument that is designed for laboratory research and analysis that require the highest levels of precision. It offers a readability of 0.001 milligrams and a maximum capacity of 6 grams, making the Borealis BA ideal for use in a variety of applications, including pharmaceuticals, chemical analysis, and environmental testing.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the ISWM," said Paul Wesolowski, Vice President of A&D Weighing. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in designing and developing innovative weighing solutions that meet the needs of our customers."
The ISWM product of the year award is judged by a panel of experts in the field of weighing and measurement. Criteria for the award include innovation, design, functionality, and overall contribution to the field.
About A&D Weighing:
A&D Weighing is a leading manufacturer of balances and scales for a variety of applications, including laboratory research, food production, and industrial manufacturing. The company's products are designed with accuracy, reliability, and durability in mind, and are used by professionals around the world to ensure precise and consistent measurements.
