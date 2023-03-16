Lavé is set to clean-up

Lavé Featured Graphic

TORONTO, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peer-to-peer universe is growing with Dallada Corporation’s latest app, Lavé.

Lavé, the French word for clean, has been in development since 2019. Initially tested in small scales in Toronto, New York, and Miami. According to Dallada CEO and Founder Marie-Eva Volmar, “It was fairly successful. First week we had thousands of downloads and signed up.”

Unfortunately, Dallada was forced to take it down during the pandemic.

Undaunted, Volmar and Dallada went back to the drawing board and now has 2.0 ready to go.

This release will be global. Volmar stated, “I believe this will revolutionize the cleaning industry. We hope to have the same impact as Airbnb, Uber, Postmates and Doordash.”

Lavé is revolutionary in its approach, persons who have houses or business (cars and vehicles can also be listed) they need cleaned can create an account, list their requirements and budgets and post them. They can list items from what needs to be cleaned, concerns such as pets at home and even place a budget they are willing to pay.

People who offer cleaning services professionally or as a side business, and have an account, can search and select the place they wish to clean.

Lavé uses ComplyCube to ensure that the cleaner and the person listing their place is secure and safe, by verifying and validating identity.

The vendors would be required to register with stripe to be able to accept payments, protecting vendors and clients who might be wary of not getting paid, or paying for a service they do not receive.

Volmar is hopeful that Lavé will be a success for the Canadian based future tech firm. She points out that the cleaning industry grows about 13% a year in revenue. Currently the Canadian market is a $3.4 Billion dollar a year industry, nearly $6 billion a year in the United States, and globally by 2026 expected to eclipse $200 billion.

Marie-Eva Volmar, a Haitian born Canadian citizen, founded Dallada to “be of service to humanity in the best possible way possible.” It has long range futuristic goals from everything to hemp products and plant-based meat to newer environmentally sustainable electric car batteries to replace the current industry standard Lithium batteries.

Volmar wants to spearhead a return of tech manufacturing and research to North America. She stated, “I believe if we want to create economical renaissance; we need to start at home and we need to keep it home as well.”

Visit Lavé website now for next generation peer-to-peer laving services : https://justlave.com