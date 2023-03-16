Skill Samurai Offers Exciting April School Holiday Tech Camps for Kids
These camps are designed to offer young learners an opportunity to learn valuable skills, while having fun in a safe, supportive environment.
Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Learning Centres is thrilled to announce its exciting line-up of April school holiday camps for kids.
Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Learning Centres is thrilled to announce its exciting line-up of April school holiday camps for kids. These camps are designed to offer young learners aged between 6-14 years an opportunity to learn valuable skills, while having fun in a safe, supportive environment.
The following camps are available for the upcoming April school holidays:
● 3D Design & Printing (Ages 8-14)
● Jr. Minecraft Coding (Ages 6-12)
● Minecraft Coding Camp
● Roblox Coding Camp
● Junior Coding - Game Developer
● Robotics – Build and program
● YouTube Creator
● Plus, a new camp, Jr. Pokémon Coding.
Coding camps are an excellent way for children to learn valuable skills that will serve them well into the future. By learning how to code, children develop essential problem-solving and critical thinking skills, which are important for success in any field. In addition, coding camps provide children with the opportunity to explore their creativity, develop their self-esteem, and make new friends.
These exciting April school holiday camps will be available at Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Learning Centres in Castle Hill, Rouse Hill, and Elsternwick locations. These locations have state-of-the-art facilities, and the camps will be run by experienced and qualified instructors, who will provide students with a fun and engaging learning experience.
"We are excited to offer these amazing April school holiday camps for kids," said Jamie Buttigieg, the Australian Franchisor for Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Learning Centres. "Our coding camps are designed to provide children with a fun, engaging learning experience that will help them develop valuable skills that will serve them well into the future. We encourage parents to sign up their children for these exciting camps to help them thrive academically and socially."
To learn more about Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Learning Centres April school holiday camps or to enroll your child in one of the camps, visit our website or contact your nearest location today.
About Skill Samurai:
Skill Samurai is the leading provider of coding and STEM education for kids in Australia. Originally founded in Canada, now in 5 countries around the world. With a focus on project-based learning and a self-paced approach, Skill Samurai provides a fun and engaging way for kids to learn valuable skills that will prepare them for success in the future. Skill Samurai is committed to helping kids develop important problem-solving, critical-thinking, and leadership skills, and provides a comprehensive curriculum that is tailored to each student's individual needs.
