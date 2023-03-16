KEYNOTE ADDRESS BY THE MINISTER OF POLICE, PRISONS AND CORRECTIONS

SAMOA, March 16 - Thursday, 16 March 2023 at 10am, Command Center-Police HQ

SIGNING CEREMONY OF THE GRANT CONTRACT FOR PROCUREMENT OF POLICE VEHICLES AND CONSTRUCTION OF HALL PROJECT FOR MINISTRY OF POLICE, PRISONS AND CORRECTIONS

Motunu’u Mikaele Teofilo

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa

Your Excellency Mr. Keisuke Senta

• Special guests – Officials from the Embassy of Japan

Australian Federal Police representative – Mission Commander Daniel Evans

• Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo

• Distinguished guests

Members of the media

Executive members and staff of the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections

Ohayo Gozaimasu! Talofa lava and greetings to you all.

It is my greatest honour to be here with you today to celebrate yet another chapter of the good relationship and friendship established between the Government of Samoa and Japan through the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections. We have had the honour to be granted a second grant under this project by the Government of Japan after the signing ceremony for the Patrol boat to assist with the security of our Exclusive Economic Zone.

The signing ceremony of the project contract to be witnessed by all of us gathered here today between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E Mr. Keisuke Senta and the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections (“the Ministry’), formalises the provision of approved grants under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

This project provides the Ministry with 14 new vehicles to be added to the current fleet to assist with daily operations as well as the construction of a new hall for Prisons and Corrections Services.

The kind donation of the ten (10) vehicles for the Police Services and four (4) vehicles as well as the construction of a Multi-purpose hall for Prisons and Corrections Services is received with the 14 vehicles including:

1. Five (5) Land Cruiser Double Cab Pick Ups

2. Five (5) Land Cruiser Troop Carriers.

3. Two (2) Land Cruiser four wheel drive (4WD)

4. One (1) 30 Seat Coaster Bus

5. One (1) Isuzu Cargo Truck

The total cost of the Project is estimated to be USD$353,988.00 equivalent to SAT$909,750.00 for the Ministry’s Police services and USD$312,937.00 equivalent to SAT$804, 249.00 for Prisons and Corrections Services.

This project will no doubt have a substantial influence in the works for the Ministry in terms of transport, given the budget constraints for the Ministry. The initial request was submitted last year in July 2022, under the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects for Fiscal Year 2022 and was approved by Tokyo earlier this month.

This is a tremendous improvement for additional assets to the Ministry to assist with the service delivery of its core functions to the people of Samoa as well as our international partners.

I believe we can all agree that crimes and calls for Police assistance has increased significantly hence the need for additional and appropriate resources such as these new vehicles to assist the Ministry.

On behalf of the Government of Samoa, the Honourable Prime Minister and members of Cabinet, Commissioner and the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections and the people of Samoa, I would like to convey our sincerest gratitude to the generous Donor of this project, the Government of Japan through Your Excellency Senta Keisuke, as well as Mr Takao Mochida and Ms. Takegami Hiroko who were the liaison officers for this project.

Projects of this kind will greatly assist the Ministry with its daily operations as well as ensuring budget savings for our Ministry to fund other needed priority needs.

Therefore, your willingness to make this a reality for the Ministry and your financial contribution will certainly have an extensive positive impact as we continue our journey in making Samoa a safer place in the Pacific. We do hope, that we will continue this great relationship with the in the near future.

Again,thank you for your assistance to the Ministry through this project and ongoing support in the work of the Ministry.

God bless.

Soifua ma ia Manuia.