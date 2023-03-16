Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,367 in the last 365 days.

Wanted Suspect Apprehended in a Homicide: 1500 Block of 19th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced a wanted suspect has been arrested in reference to a homicide offense that occurred on Monday, January 16, 2023, in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:56 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious male. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male stabbing victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 59-year-old Raymond Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, in North Carolina, arrested 54-year-old Cynthia Battle, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. She will go through the extradition process. Upon return to the District of Columbia, she will be charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

You just read:

Wanted Suspect Apprehended in a Homicide: 1500 Block of 19th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more