The National Security Group, Inc. Announces Executive Promotions

The National Security Group, Inc. (the "Company") today announced promotions of three team members. Kelly H. Jackson will become the Chief Financial Officer; Tonya M. Jones has been named Chief Operating Officer; and Laura Williams Jordan has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer. All three will report to Ross Aron, the Chief Executive Officer.

"It's a privilege to be able to promote Kelly, Tonya and Laura into their executive roles," stated Ross Aron. "Kelly, Tonya and Laura are proven executives that have made significant contributions to the Company over the past two decades. Their leadership will continue to support the execution of the Company's long-term strategy of becoming a nationally recognized leader in insurance."

Kelly H. Jackson has been with the Company for over 25 years. She is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science from Auburn University Montgomery, a Master of Business Administration from Troy University and serves as Vice President of the Company's insurance subsidiaries. Kelly most recently served as the Controller for the Company's insurance subsidiaries.

Tonya M. Jones has been with the Company for over 15 years and manages numerous departments including HR, Claims, Underwriting and Customer Service. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Troy University and currently serves as Vice President, Secretary and Assistant Treasurer of the Company's insurance subsidiaries. Tonya most recently served as the Human Resources Manager and Operations Manager for the Company's insurance subsidiaries.

Laura Williams Jordan has been with the Company for over 19 years. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alabama and a Master of Business Administration from Troy University. Laura is also the Corporate Secretary and currently serves as Vice President and Assistant Secretary of the Company's insurance subsidiaries.

About The National Security Group, Inc.

The National Security Group, Inc., through its property and casualty and life insurance subsidiaries, offers property, casualty, annuities, life, accident and health insurance in ten states. The Company primarily writes personal lines property coverage including specialty market dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners and mobile homeowners lines of insurance. The Company also offers life, accident and health, supplemental hospital, cancer insurance and annuity products. The Company was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama. Additional information about the Company can be found on our website: www.nationalsecuritygroup.com.

