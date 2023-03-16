Emmanuel Fortunato, a tattoo artist from Corrientes, Argentina, has been making waves on social media with his latest work - a stunning tattoo of the Argentine football legend Lionel Messi. The tattoo, which took 18 hours to complete, is based on the World Cup trophy and perfectly captures the emotion of every Argentine fan when their team wins. It is just one of three tattoos that Fortunato has created for Messi, with more planned for the future.

With over 20 years of experience in the tattoo industry, Fortunato has won multiple awards across several countries, including Finland, Norway, Sweden, Spain, and Brazil. He is renowned for his expressive realism style, each tattoo telling a unique story.

"I put a lot of difficulty in every tattoo I create," said Fortunato. "Realism is not just about copying an image but capturing the person's essence and the moment. We try to represent the joy, pride, and celebration in the best way possible."

Fortunato's work always has after for its realism, but lately, he has become increasingly popular for his incredible portraits of Lionel Messi. This is partly due to Messi's recent success in winning the World Cup in Qatar, a moment that Argentinians have eagerly anticipated for many years. Many Argentinians in the United States seek him out due to their shared passion for their home country, and the difficulty of the work only adds to his allure.

Through his hard work, passion, and talent, Fortunato has become one of the best tattoo artists in the world. He continues seeking new challenges and projects, and his work speaks volumes about his dedication to his craft. You can find more of his work on his website or Instagram (@fortunatotattoo).

Media Contact

Fortunato Tattoo

Emmuel Fortunato

Argentina