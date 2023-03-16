Submit Release
Draft ADU Guidance – 30 Day Public Comment Period

The Washington State Department of Commerce has drafted an update to the 1994 Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) guidance developed to implement RCW 43.63A.215. Public review and comment on the updated draft ADU Guidance will be open from March 15 to April 15, 2023.

Updates in the draft guidance include:

  • The legal authority and case law related to ADUs
  • Recommendations for cities and other urban areas
  • Key considerations for counties
  • Addressing the use of ADUs as short-term rentals
  • Ways to streamline the ADU permitting process

More information and resources are available on the Affordable Housing Planning Resources EZview website. Please submit comments and questions by April 15, 2023, to Catherine McCoy at catherine.mccoy@commerce.wa.gov. Many thanks to those that have provided comments to-date!

