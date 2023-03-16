WHITE GLOVE RESULT FOR SOTHEBY’S FIRST LIVE STREAMED AUCTION OF REAL ESTATE; SALE ACHIEVES $275M IN AGGREGATE BIDS

Exceptional Global Properties Exceptional Global Properties

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live from Sotheby’s New York saleroom, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions held their highly anticipated Exceptional Global Properties Sale, setting new benchmarks while streaming live on sothebys.com, which marked the first time an auction of luxury real estate has ever streamed on the platform. The sale realized a white glove result, with 100% of lots sold and over $275 million in aggregate bids placed.

Elisium, an oceanfront showpiece with private beach in Paradise Island, Bahamas sold for $15.68 million, leading the evening of sales, which also saw fierce competition for properties in Granada, Spain; St. Kitts & Nevis; St. Vincent & The Grenadines; Park City, Utah; Malibu and Near Morro Bay, California; and the New Jersey Shore.

With an audience of more than one hundred in attendance and international participation from 14 countries/territories, 59 property connoisseurs competed enthusiastically in the room, on the telephone via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions team of specialists, and online. This evening’s sale featured a curated selection of marquee real estate spanning North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. The event was conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ head auctioneer, Frank Trunzo.

The sale was fully integrated within Sotheby’s bi-annual Luxury Edit in New York, a sale series dedicated to juxtaposing modernity with tradition and showcasing a specialist edit of the best Watches, Jewels, Handbags, Wine and Spirits, and more.

Facts & Figures from the Auction

• The sale is one of the first exhibitions of luxury real estate in history to gavel at Sotheby’s New York, and the first-ever live-streamed real estate auction to debut on sothebys.com

• White glove results, with exceptional 100% sell through rate across eight sales

• Over $275 million and nearly 75 in aggregate bids placed

• Over 115% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

• Competitive bidding and global participation of 59 property connoisseurs from 14 countries/territories around the world: North America, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Spain, England, the Netherlands , Austria, Canada, Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, St. Kitts, the Bahamas, and Jamaica.

• 50% of properties achieve prices in excess of $4 million

Quotes

“Our portfolio sales continue to be in high demand for sellers who are searching for both unparalleled reach, combined with the certainty of a closed transaction in 60 days or less. We are pleased to achieve another success at Sotheby’s New York where we continue to move the auction industry forward through Sotheby’s long-standing heritage and their established global client network.”

— CHAD ROFFERS, PRESIDENT, SOTHEBY’S CONCIERGE AUCTIONS

“On the heels of yet another successful sale, our first-ever white glove achievement at Sotheby’s New York, we look forward to our next inaugural event in collaboration with Sotheby’s this June, exclusively featuring Sotheby’s International Realty listings worldwide. As part of an even greater vision with the Sotheby’s brand, we also look forward to servicing agents and clients with Sotheby’s International Realty better than ever before.”

— LAURA BRADY, CEO, SOTHEBY’S CONCIERGE AUCTIONS

Further auction highlights

• The sale featured an assemblage of exceptional properties in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean

• Elisium on Paradise Island, Bahamas, which sold for $15.68 million, was the highest sale of the evening and a bidder favorite, with fierce bidding activity between 16 bidders (Starting Bid Average $5.4 million)

• 795 Hollyhock Street in Park City, Utah was also a bidder favorite, with 12 bidders, selling for $5.488 million (Starting Bid Average $4.9 million)

• Adams Bay Tower Villa in St. Vincent & The Grenadines, exceeding its Starting Bid Average by 270% with 16 bids placed, selling for $1.036 million

• 3270 Sumac Ridge Road in Malibu, California fetched $4.48 million (Starting Bid Average $2.02 million), with six bidders

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Exceptional Global Properties sale series continues, with online auctions through 28 March, highlighted by offerings in:

• The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada (Bidding Open through 22 March)

• West Marin/Marin County, California (17-21 March)

• Gold Beach, Oregon (22–28 March)

• Hertfordshire Countryside, United Kingdom (23–28 March)

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is poised to present an exclusive exhibition of properties as part of its forthcoming sale featuring Sotheby’s International Realty offerings, on view to the public during Sotheby’s Luxury Week in June 2023. Enquiries for consignments are being accepted through 14 April at GlobalSaleSeries.com.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

