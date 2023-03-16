Manchin, Boozman, Marshall, King Introduce Bipartisan Duck Stamp Modernization Act

March 16, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), John Boozman (R-AR), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS) and Angus King (I-ME) introduced the bipartisan Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 to expand access and decrease barriers to obtaining federal duck stamps. This legislation would allow hunters the option to immediately purchase an electronic stamp and carry it with them virtually on their smart phones for the entirety of the waterfowl season, which will boost West Virginia’s outdoor economy and increase revenue for conservation efforts.

“As Co-Chair of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus and as an avid sportsman myself, I know firsthand how important our hunting and fishing culture is to who we are as West Virginians and Americans,” said Senator Manchin, Co-Chair of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus. “I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan Duck Stamp Modernization Act to authorize a simple, electronic duck stamp that hunters in West Virginia and across the country can use for the entire waterfowl season. The new electronic stamp will expand access and reduce barriers to enjoying duck hunting and the great outdoors, and I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this commonsense legislation.”

Duck Stamps will still be available for purchase from the post office and other authorized retailers. The Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 builds off a successful pilot program validating electronic stamps for 45 days and extends use for the entire waterfowl season. 28 states currently participate in the pilot program.

“Arkansas’s world-class duck hunting environment attracts sportsmen and women from around the globe. Making it easier for these outdoor enthusiasts to access the required permits they need to comply with the law will encourage participation in this long-standing tradition and help preserve waterfowl habitat for future generations,” said Senator Boozman, a member of the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, which invests federal funds generated by the Duck Stamp in wetland preservation.

“Some of my fondest memories include hunting with my dad and now with my own sons back in Kansas. This is commonsense legislation to make accessing duck stamps easier and drive more dollars to conservation programs so that families can continue to experience America’s vast wilderness for years to come,” said Senator Marshall.

“From Bean Boots to Old Town Canoes, generations of Maine people have pioneered innovations to make getting outdoors easier. Decades later, this same commitment still drives sportsmen and women across our state and is the guiding principle of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus,” said Senator King. “The Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 would embrace 21st century technology to put required duck hunting stamps just a phone tap away –making the great outdoors more accessible than ever. I’m proud to join my fellow Sportsmen’s Caucus members on this bill and hope we can continue making recreational activities a simple pursuit for all.”



