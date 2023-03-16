Manchin Announces More Than $4.8 Million in Energy Assistance for West Virginia Families
March 16, 2023
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4,824,257 from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for the state of West Virginia. The funding is through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and will provide financial assistance to low-income West Virginians whose energy costs represent a disproportionate share of their household budgets.
“No West Virginian should have to choose between keeping their home warm and paying for necessities like food or medicine. Together, with funding previously awarded through the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s announcement ensures LIHEAP will continue to help low-income households and seniors pay for their utilities, cutting costs for families across the Mountain State. I urge the state to move quickly to put these critical funds to work, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that deliver relief for West Virginians,” said Senator Manchin.
Senator Manchin’s recent efforts to secure LIHEAP funding for West Virginia:
- March 1, 2023: Senator Manchin announced $8.7 million from LIHEAP for the state of West Virginia.
- November 3, 2022: Senator Manchin announced $38.6 million from LIHEAP for the state of West Virginia.
- October 18, 2022: Senator Manchin led a group of 31 bipartisan Senators in urging HHS to release LIHEAP funds as quickly and at the highest level possible.
- May 4, 2022: Senator Manchin questioned HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on administration of the LIHEAP program in West Virginia.
- April 22, 2022: Senator Manchin announced $3.2 million from LIHEAP for the state of West Virginia.
- October 19, 2021: Senator Manchin led 36 bipartisan Senators in urging HHS to release LIHEAP funds as quickly and at the highest level possible.
- November 13, 2020: Senator Manchin announced $28.6 million from LIHEAP for the state of West Virginia.
- October 19, 2020: Senator Manchin led a group of 40 bipartisan Senators in urging HHS to release LIHEAP funds as quickly and at the highest level possible.
- May 12, 2020: Senator Manchin announced $7.7 million from LIHEAP for the state of West Virginia.
