Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,285 in the last 365 days.

St. Edward Wins State Mock Trial Competition

Image showing 10 young men, all wearing suits, one man is holding a trophy and another is holding a plaque.

St. Edward High School wins the OCLRE Mock Trial State Championship held in the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center.

Image showing 10 young men, all wearing suits, one man is holding a trophy and another is holding a plaque.

St. Edward High School wins the OCLRE Mock Trial State Championship held in the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center.

St. Edward High School in Lakewood took home the gold at the 40th annual Ohio Center for Law-Related Education (OCLRE) Mock Trial State Competition.

More than 200 high school students representing 21 schools argued a fictional court case before a panel of judges. St. Edward and reigning champion Talawanda High School in Oxford, competed during the final round held at the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Gavin Addington, a senior from the Cleveland-area winning team, said the group spent hours practicing and memorizing case material. He knew that the more comfortable they were with the information and with each other, the better off they’d be. It’s experience he has gained and cherished since his freshman year in the mock trial program.

“I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. I’ve had a lot of fun the last four years. Going into it I knew this would only help with public speaking and confidence, and I can say it definitely has,” he said.

Addington was given the competition’s outstanding attorney award, and the panel was impressed with both teams’ preparation and performance. Retired Clermont County Judge Jerry McBride said the students would make great attorneys in the future.

The Ohio Mock Trial program is the largest non-athletic competition in the state with about three thousand students and more than a thousand legal professionals volunteering as legal advisors, case committee members, and judges.

“Our staff works for months to research, write, and edit an original case each year. It is a labor of love that is never fully realized until the students bring the case to life with their arguments,” OCLRE Executive Director Kate Strickland said. “We are incredibly proud of all student competitors, and what a special honor to host the final round at the Supreme Court of Ohio!”

The St. Edward mock trial team will advance to the national competition in Little Rock, Arkansas. You can watch the final round of the state championship online.

You just read:

St. Edward Wins State Mock Trial Competition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more