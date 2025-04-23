Rule Proposed for Local Courts To Adopt Plan for Reporting Criminal History Information

A proposal would require local court rules to make certain that fingerprints, case dispositions, and protection orders are reported to law enforcement.

A public comment period has opened on a proposal requiring local courts to adopt a rule and compliance plan to ensure that fingerprints, case dispositions, and protection orders are reported to law enforcement.

The effective collection of criminal background information is essential for administering many criminal justice functions, including arrests, prosecutions, sentencing, and rehabilitation. The purpose of the proposed addition to Rule 5 of the Rules of Superintendence for the Courts of Ohio is to provide complete, accurate, and timely reporting of required information from courts to the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Complete and timely reporting of fingerprints, case dispositions, and protection orders builds accurate criminal histories and improves public safety. Reliable criminal histories can enhance community safety by alerting law enforcement officers about potential threats during traffic stops. Criminal histories also determine whether an individual can lawfully purchase or possess a firearm. In addition, they are used to inform decisions for employee and volunteer background checks; adoptions; guardianships; and licenses for nurses, teachers, and social workers. Inaccurate or incomplete records can result in a person’s employment application being delayed or denied.

The proposal would mandate that a local court develop its plan with the clerk of court and applicable justice system partners to:

Establish procedures and timelines for obtaining and submitting fingerprints and for reporting information as required by federal and state law and Supreme Court of Ohio rules.

Establish procedures and timelines for reporting protection order information, as required by federal and state law and Supreme Court rules.

Establish procedures and timelines for reporting required information to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Establish procedures to ensure the completeness and accuracy of records.

