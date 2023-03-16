Submit Release
Black Rifle Coffee Company to Participate at the D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

BRC Inc. (("The Company", "BRCC" or "Black Rifle Coffee Company", NYSE:BRCC), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and serve a broad customer base by connecting consumers with great coffee and a unique brand experience, today announced that members of its management team will present at the D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference on March 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC). An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle Coffee develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.

