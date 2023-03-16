Statement on release of MAF pilot Ryan Koher from prison in Mozambique

GUELPH, Ontario, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) is pleased to confirm that pilot Ryan Koher has been granted a provisional release from prison in Mozambique.

Koher, an American pilot, along with two South African men, W.J. du Plessis and Eric Dry, also detained, left prison late on Tuesday afternoon. They have been held for more than four months.

They are required to remain in Mozambique and the case is still ongoing. We are continuing to learn more about next steps in the case from our legal counsel.

Ryan has talked with his wife, Annabel, and his two boys multiple times now and he is doing well.

The executive leadership team of MAF-US expresses its thanks for all those who have been praying for Ryan and his family. We ask for continued prayer that the final outcome will be a full release of Ryan from any charges and trial.

MAF is grateful to the courts in Mozambique for this decision. Out of respect for the legal process in Mozambique, MAF will make no further comment at this time.

Information about the case can be found at https://www.mafc.org/africa/mozambique/updates-on-imprisoned-maf-pilot-ryan-koher.

For more than 75 years, Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) has been bringing help, hope and healing through aviation to some of the most isolated places on earth. Today, we partner with over 2,000 organizations to deliver support, supplies, staff, spiritual care, and community development to thousands of communities where flying is not a luxury but a lifeline.

CONTACT: Brad Bell, CEO

MAFC.org | 1-877-351-9344 | bbell@mafc.org

