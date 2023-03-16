Sen. Collett & Rep. Cerrato Announce $3.5M For Local Recreation & Infrastructure Projects

Horsham, PA – March 16, 2023 — State Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) and State Representative Melissa Cerrato (D-151 Montgomery) have announced $3,513,871 in Local Share Account (LSA) grants for five projects in the 151st House District, which falls completely within the 12th Senatorial District.

“These grants will go to work improving Montgomery County’s local infrastructure, including pedestrian safety and sewer sanitation. Grant programs like this are essential for neighborhoods throughout the commonwealth, ensuring the safety and functionality of the communities we call home,” Rep. Cerrato said. “I’m especially grateful for Miracle Field of Horsham’s $1 million award. The miracle Field will ensure that children of all abilities can enjoy the fun and camaraderie of Little League while creating a sense of belonging and comfort,” Cerrato said. “This is such a worthwhile endeavor that will have a profound impact on children’s lives. It’s truly wonderful to see state dollars spent on this inclusive effort.”

“These are transformative investments to improve critical infrastructure, create new recreational opportunities, and make our communities safer and more accessible,” said Senator Collett. “Representative Cerrato hit the ground running and joined the chorus of voices championing these very worthy projects, no doubt contributing to our successful efforts.”

Local Share Account (LSA) grant recipients include:

Ambler Borough – $899,717 for pedestrian improvements along East Mount Pleasant Ave and Hendricks Street, including 51 ADA compliant curb ramps.

– $899,717 for pedestrian improvements along East Mount Pleasant Ave and Hendricks Street, including 51 ADA compliant curb ramps. Horsham Soccer Association – $149,600 for two turf soccer fields at Kohler Park.

– $149,600 for two turf soccer fields at Kohler Park. Horsham Water & Sewer Authority – $970,918 to replace the Oak Hill water main.

– $970,918 to replace the Oak Hill water main. Horsham Water & Sewer Authority – $493,636 to repair the sanitary sewer system in Horsham Township.

– $493,636 to repair the sanitary sewer system in Horsham Township. Miracle Field of Horsham, PA – $1,000,000 to construct an all-abilities baseball field.

Miracle Field of Horsham Board President William Slaymaker added: “I’m overwhelmed with the way the Horsham community has embraced this project since day one and humbled by the support we’ve received from Senator Collett, Representative Cerrato, and other local legislators. These funds will ensure we are able to complete the project and make baseball accessible for players of all abilities in our community.”

