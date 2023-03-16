Governor's Traffic Safety Commitee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections and Assistance in Erie and Chautauqua Counties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, March 16, 2023

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ERIE AND CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Erie and Chautauqua counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, March 18 in North Collins, Saturday, March 25 in Orchard Park and Saturday, March 25 in Fredonia.

When: Saturday, March 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Erie County Sheriff's Office - North Collins Substation,10569 Gowanda State Road, North Collins

For more information on these events, contact Deputy Trevor Williams at (716) 858-2706 or [email protected]

When: Saturday, March 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Orchard Park Central Fire Hall, 30 School Street, Orchard Park

For more information, contact Officer Kristen Mazur at (716) 662-6444 or [email protected]

When: Saturday, March 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: SUNY Fredonia Services Complex, 280 Central Avenue, Fredonia

For more information, contact Stephanie Price at (716) 673-3333 or [email protected].

These events are part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

###