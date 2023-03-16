KINGSKY FLIGHT ACADEMY RECOGNIZED FOR FLIGHT TRAINING EXCELLENCE BY NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsky Flight Academy has been recognized for its high standard of accomplishment in flight training by The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the world’s largest aviation association.
KINGSKY FLIGHT ACADEMY has been awarded a spot on the Flight Training Experience Awards as a Distinguished Flight School, a title given to high scoring flight schools from The 2023 Flight Training Experience Survey.
The Flight Training Experience Survey was created to highlight the best flight training the industry has to offer. “Successful flight training is about more than just learning to fly. Building a sense of community to support the people who are learning takes the experience to a much higher level where they can excel. This year’s instructors and schools have clearly brought their customers into the pilot community,” said AOPA Foundation Sr. Director Flight Training Education Chris Moser.
"Our everlasting efforts to increase safety, combined with investments in new avionics technology and additional aircraft to our fleet, have set the foundations necessary for our success. With a fleet of over 20 aircraft, we feel comfortable to help supply the shortage of pilots in our aviation industry," stated Kingsky Flight Academy CEO Captain Mauricio Kelmann.
The 2023 awards were drawn from flight students and pilots who voluntarily reviewed their flight
training experience this past fall through an AOPA online customer satisfaction survey. The process yielded an evaluation of 608 different flight schools and 1,153 individual flight instructors. Learn more: www.aopa.org/FTawards
