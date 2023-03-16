Submit Release
White House Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a White House man.

TBI agents received information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), indicating that an individual had uploaded multiple files of child sexual abuse material to an online platform. During the course of the investigation, agents identified that individual as James Butterworth.

On March 7th, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging James Clark Butterworth (DOB 03/17/1963) with three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Butterworth was arrested on March 13th and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

