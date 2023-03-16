Pianist/Composer Larry Kutcher Releases Debut Album For Solo Piano “Kindred Souls”
Balancing Technical Virtuosity With Raw Emotional ExpressionASHEVILLE, NC, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having been a session musician for over 20 years, playing, writing, and arranging on other artist’s albums, pianist/composer Larry Kutcher decided it was time to release his own music. His debut album for solo piano entitled “Kindred Souls” was released on March 1st. Each of the album’s 10 tracks tells a personal story, an audio diary of the highly personal journey that led to this debut release.
Says Larry, “This debut album has been nine years in the making. I first intended to release it in 2014, but then life took me on an unexpected roller coaster ride of one serious health crisis after another. As a result, I had to put it on hold for long periods of time. Each piece on the album expresses a unique emotional and spiritual aspect of my nine-year odyssey. Written, recorded, and produced by me in my home studio, much of this music came through me instantaneously and was captured as such. My best work happens when I get out of the way and just let the music flow through me!”
Larry Kutcher began his musical odyssey with the study of classical violin at the age of six. He moved on from there to the drums and guitar, eventually settling on the piano, with which he could more fully realize and express all the music flowing through him.
Influenced by Surrealism, The Beat Poets, The Firesign Theatre, and Frank Zappa, in particular, Larry also developed theatrical and comedic skills. This led him to recording and performing with Zappa alumni, guitarist Steve Vai. You can hear Larry’s stream of consciousness performance art piece “Little Pieces Of Seaweed” on Steve Vai’s CD/EP “Flex-Able Leftovers”.
An aficionado of Prog Rock as well, Larry helped co-write “The Emperor’s Clothes” with Alan and Neal Morse of Spock’s Beard, for their 2010 CD release of Spock’s Beard “X”.
Larry’s extensive musical explorations throughout the years have helped him become very well versed in a variety of genres including classical, jazz, progressive rock, ambient soundscapes, musical theater, and film scores. He is best known for his powerful and intensely personal solo piano work, balancing technical virtuosity with raw emotional expression.
Plans to release a couple videos and to set up some gigs in the Los Angeles area are in the works and will be announced as they happen!
“Kindred Souls” Tracklist:
01 Joyous
02 I Still Remember
03 Haunted
04 Within Her Tears
05 Renewal
06 Ocean Raga
07 Barcelona
08 The Weary Sojourner
09 The Hidden Path
10 To Dance Once More
To purchase: larrykutcher.bandcamp.com
On March 31st, 2023 it will be available on most streaming platforms including:
Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora
For more information:
Website: https://larrykutcher.com/
Bandcamp: https://larrykutcher.bandcamp.com/
Facebook Music Page: https://www.facebook.com/LarryKutcherMusic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/larrykutchermusic/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LarryKutcher
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LarryKutcher
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com