Lovell Government Services Announces Partnership with Ironbound Boxing

Social Enterprise Aims to Expand its Commitment to Inner-City & Young Adults in Newark, NJ, through Support from Lovell Government Services
It is my honor to work with Mike Steadman and the Ironbound team. I saw the great program Mike started and I wanted to support a fellow Marine who is giving back and mentoring so many young people.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to creating social impact, Lovell Government Services has teamed up with Ironbound USA and its’ Ironbound Boxing Academy, a nonprofit boxing gym serving youth in the low-income neighborhoods of Newark, NJ. The social enterprise provides free boxing training to Newark youth and young adults and aids in their part-time employment as assistant coaches and personal trainers within the Ironbound brand.
In early 2017, Mike Steadman, a Marine Corps Veteran, and partners, Gary Bloore and Keith Colon, launched the Ironbound Boxing Academy, through a partnership with the City of Newark’s Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs (D.O.R.C.A). As a three-time National Collegiate Boxing Champion from the United States Naval Academy and Marine Corps Infantry Officer, with deployments to Afghanistan and Japan/Philippines, Mike credits boxing with allowing him to graduate from college and believes in its ability to change the lives of others. When his mother suffered a stroke during his sophomore year of college, Mike leaned heavily on boxing and his teammates to push through.
Mike relocated to Newark after transitioning out of the military, and now dedicates himself to supporting minority young men and women. Before pursuing Ironbound USA full-time, Mike spent three years as the Residential Housing Director for St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, a school serving young men of color. To fund the non-profit Academy and Ironbound’s job training programs, Mike now teaches boxing classes to corporations, start-ups, and other small businesses, such as WeWork and Newark Venture Partners. He also volunteers as City Leader for Bunker Labs, a non-profit that empowers veterans to be leaders in entrepreneurship and innovation. As a Bunker Labs City Leader, Mike oversees the New York City tribe of the WeWork Veterans in Residence Powered by Bunker Labs, a national initiative that provides sponsored coworking space & programming to selected veteran entrepreneurs and their family members across the country.
Chris Lovell is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Major, U.S. Naval Academy Alumnus, and Chief Executive Officer of Lovell Government Services. Chris created Lovell Government Services in 2013 out of a desire to serve the Veteran community and apply his expertise in government contracting. Lovell Government Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and trusted vendor to government healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration and Military Health System. Lovell primes Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical companies for the federal market while helping government entities meet their small business procurement goals. Lovell’s mission is to support government healthcare by introducing cutting-edge and essential medical supplies to these systems, ensuring that their patients have convenient access to the latest life-saving innovations available.
Mike says, “I am just so thankful for the veteran community. In the Marine Corps, we have this saying of always faithful, and we have overwatch from fellow marines. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Lovell and his team to create local impact here in Newark.”
Chris says, “It is my honor to work with Mike Steadman and the Ironbound team. I saw the great program Mike started and I wanted to support a fellow Marine who is giving back and mentoring so many young people.”
About IRONBOUND Boxing and Education:
Ironbound Boxing Academy is currently open five days a week, Tuesday through Friday,4PM - 8PM, and Saturdays, 10AM- 2PM. The gym is staffed by volunteers, including Mike & Keith. For those interested in supporting Ironbound’s non-profit, or booking Ironbound Boxing’s corporate classes, visit www.IRONBOUNDBoxing.com.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services’ mission is to serve Veterans and Military Communities by introducing cutting-edge medical products to the Federal Market and providing a seamless customer service experience to government customers. Additionally, Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast-track and distribute the latest life-saving and essential technologies to the Federal Government. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
About “IRON” Mike Steadman
IRON Mike’s the Founder and CEO of IRONBOUND Boxing, a nonprofit that provides free amateur boxing training, entrepreneur education, and employment opportunities for Newark youth & young adults. Mike and his partner Keith Colon, oversee the legendary IRONBOUND Boxing Academy, their free boxing gym for youth in Newark, NJ.
In addition, he also runs IRONBOUND Media, an elite brand strategy firm for growth-stage veteran-owned businesses. Through his successful efforts in growing IRONBOUND Media and IRONBOUND Boxing, Mike has established himself as a high-profile veteran advocate and the new face of social entrepreneurship. He recently published his first book, “Black Veteran Entrepreneur: Validate Your Business Model, Build Your Brand, and Step into Your Greatness.” As a self-described urban capitalist, he’s passionate about promoting and teaching entrepreneurship to founders of color, through books, podcasting, and other forms of educational content.
