Faith Laux to be Featured on Close Up Radio

“My role as your coach is to help you connect to your deeper desires. Once you have clarity on what it is you truly want, I support you to create sustainable transformation to reach your goals. I help my clients overcome a variety of sexual issues at a pace that works for their nervous system so that lasting change can occur. Many people who come to me do so for a multitude of reasons. Most of us are struggling with internalized shame when it comes to our bodies and sexuality. If we learned that sex was dirty or bad, that has an impact on our ability to enjoy and feel safe in our sexuality. That’s where I come in. In our sessions together we tap into the wisdom of your body to create a deeper sense of confidence, acceptance and ease. It’s my life’s mission to empower you to live a life that celebrates your pleasure and authentic sexual expression.”

Faith says that many women are unclear on what they want in the bedroom, lack assertiveness, and more often than men, seek to please their partner while ignoring their own pleasure and needs. Having an embodied experience of self-love and self-worth is everything for our physical and mental well-being and that includes in the bedroom. From this place our sexual pleasure can really soar.

For many women, sex is often associated with shame or poor body image, making us more self-conscious and insecure, causing us to limit ourselves sexually. The truth is, sex is incredibly healthy for us. Good sex releases endorphins that not only counteract stress but make us feel a deep sense of contentment. Faith helps us process challenging emotions and gently remove the personal roadblocks that stand in the way of greater intimacy, passion, and authentic joy.

In addition to her breadth of experience working with clients, what makes Faith so relatable is her own personal journey. In fact, her passion for the field began when she was faced with her own struggles in her marriage. A year after giving birth she felt a surge in her libido and approached her husband, excited to reignite their intimacy. They began to study sexuality together and devoted time and attention to this part of their relationship. They were amazed by what was possible with good support. During this time, Faith saw how valuable this kind of coaching was for herself and her couple. She decided to become a sex, love and relationship coach to help others in this arena as well.

One of Faith’s specialties is supporting women who are ready to redefine sexual intimacy with their partner after having a baby. So much changes after having children. She loves supporting moms to prioritize themselves and to love and feel pleasure in their bodies.

Faith embraces life with positivity and hope that is inspiring and infectious. Last year she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and intentionally wove pleasure and passion into her healing journey. She is proud to say that at the end of her 6 month journey with chemotherapy her libido was as high as it ever was. Today she and her husband are enjoying a healthy sex life and she is a proud, thriving survivor. Many of her clients also struggle with long term health issues and she loves guiding them back to their own inspiration, pleasure and joy.

“Our sexuality can be so much richer than we ever imagined. It is a sacred connection with our bodies and a gateway to incredible pleasure and surrender. It has a profound effect on our overall well-being. Great sex is a fuel that can sustain us through the challenges that life throws our way. It is a gift that connects us to our power, aliveness and our most potent essence.”

