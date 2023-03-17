The Rise of AI and STEM Education
Zebra Robotics views AI-powered tools, such as ChatGPT, as a testament to their coaches' ability to examine a student's true understanding of concepts learned.CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no denying the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it enters the mainstream; ChatGPT has shown the world what that kind of technology can be capable of. Though it could be better, and on occasion generates sub-optimal results, ChatGPT has proven itself competent at almost every task. So is this the end of STEM education? No, STEM educators don’t need to hang their hats just yet.
ChatGPT and the emergence of a readily available AI-powered language model present a two-fold opportunity: an opportunity for students to relax their education and lean on ChatGPT for answers and an opportunity for educators to seize this technology, instead, for the benefit of students’ education. If ignored and boycotted by institutes and educators, ChatGPT and similar technology will become the anti-hero all students need, a magic 8-ball of answers at their beck and call whenever they please – and differentiating results would be incredibly difficult! However, educators have the capacity to adapt their own models of the classroom and how it can function; introducing AI-powered technology as a means of verification and proving more efficient and effective ways to accomplish the same tasks or programs. For educators, ChatGPT is only as harmful as they make it seem. It is a testament to what a strong STEM foundation and good quality STEM education and communities can create. It can be lauded as an example and a tool and used to reinforce all the lessons imparted to students. It can become an endless resource to tap into and prove what the student has learned.
One STEM institution, Zebra Robotics, is receptive to the new reality and deals with students using ChatGPT very acceptingly. The language model is not shunned and cast out as forbidden knowledge but is used to encourage students to become more effective in programming and more efficient in how they creatively solve problems in the classroom. With this system, students are less motivated and less inclined to “cheat” using ChatGPT because it is readily available and students’ understanding of concepts is tested on a fundamental level with their coaches. Blind checks of written code simply do not suffice for the coaches of Zebra Robotics, rather, there is an expectation of a deep and rounded understanding of concepts – something ChatGPT simply cannot provide. Through conversation, questions, and a keen awareness of their students, the coaches of Zebra Robotics ensure their students’ understanding.
So let it be a message to all STEM educators: AI is a friend, not a foe. It is a tool that can help assist students in the classroom and make examples of effective programming more readily available. Instead, take on the responsibility to test your students’ true understanding of their work, not simply their written output; therein you’ll find the difference between ChatGPT and an imperfect, learning, growing person.
About Zebra
11 Locations
15,000+ Students
After-school classes and year-round camps for kids in grades 1-12
Over 25 courses in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics, and technology.
85+ regional and national coding & robotics competition awards
For information on franchising opportunities, visit zebrarobotics.com/franchise.
