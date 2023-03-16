Google and Apple approve Pelvic Floor Evaluation and Treatment Phone App for Men & Women’s Intimate Health

PelVicTron(tm) App for Men and Women Intimate Health PelvicTron(tm) App by Google and Apple PelvicTron(tm) App by Google and Apple Kegel Exercises PelvicTron(tm) App by Google and Apple Kegel Exercises Screen PelvicTron(tm) App by Google and Apple Kegel Exercises Binaural Beats Choice

ApsTron Science announced today that Google, & Apple approved PelvicTron™, a Phone App to Improve Pelvic Floor and Intimate Health for Men and Women.

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ApsTron Science announces today that both Apple and Google have approved its App for Evaluation and Treatment of Pelvic Floor for Incontinence and Intimate Health for Men and Women.

The first of its kind, unique App called PelvicTron™ helps women and men evaluate their pelvic floor and strengthen pelvic floor for improving intimate health.

Maintaining a healthy pelvic floor is important for both men and women, yet many people do not have access to a way to evaluate their pelvic floor and struggle to find effective exercises to strengthen this area of their body.

The unique pelvic floor evaluation and exercise App, designed specifically for men and women to strengthen their pelvic floor muscles and improve overall health and wellness.

PelvicTron™ provides a simple, yet effective way to perform pelvic floor exercises at home or on the go. With step-by-step instructions and customizable workout plans, users can easily target their pelvic floor muscles and see real results over time. The app is perfect for anyone who wants to improve their bladder control, prevent pelvic organ prolapse, or simply maintain good pelvic health.

This first of it kind app has features that include Foundation, Hypertrophy, Firming Kegel Exercises, Pelvic Floor Endurance Tests, and an AI-based Pelvic Floor Evaluation.

The Pelvic Floor Evaluation is generally a one-time evaluation, that consists of about 60 questions with AI analysis to determine the possible type and cause of pelvic floor disorder.

All of Apstron Science Apps are free to use with all of their functions and have both Consumer and Optional healthcare provider logins for better healthcare.

Main features of the PelvicTron™ App are:

1. Personalized Kegel exercise programs: The pelvic floor App provides customized Kegel Exercise programs based on the user's individual needs and progress.

2. Evaluation: The app asks about 60 yes/no questions and then analyzes them to determine the possible type and cause of pelvic floor disorder.

3. Real-time feedback: The pelvic floor App provides immediate feedback on the user's form and technique to help them perform the exercises correctly and effectively.

4. Scientifically proven exercises: The pelvic floor App offers exercises based on proven techniques and best practices in pelvic floor rehabilitation.

5. Easy-to-follow instructions: The pelvic floor App has clear, concise, and user-friendly instructions and helps to guide users through each exercise.

6. Progress tracking: The pelvic floor App allows users to track their progress and see improvements over time with reports and graphs.

7. Guided meditations and stress-relieving tools: The pelvic floor App includes guided meditations and stress-relieving tools to help users manage stress and tension in the pelvic area.

8. Discrete: You can access your exercise routine from anywhere, at any time, it has many discrete features such as a black screen, and quiet and vibration modes.

9. Reminders: You can exercise once or twice a day taking less than one minute or more as you wish, the pelvic floor app has reminders that you can set to remind you to exercise.

10. User-friendly interface: Our app has a clean, user-friendly interface that makes it easy for users to find the information and exercises they need.

In addition to the exercises themselves, the ApsTron Science app also includes helpful tips and educational resources to help users better understand the importance of pelvic floor health and how to maintain it. The app is user-friendly and easy to navigate, making it accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels.

"We are thrilled to offer this innovative app to men and women who want to take control of their pelvic health," said CEO of ApsTron Science, Corp. "Our goal is to provide a convenient, effective, and affordable solution for people who want to improve their pelvic floor strength and prevent potential health issues."

The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Users can choose between a free version or a paid subscription, including personalized workout plans and progress tracking. For more information, visit their website at www.HealthDiaries.US.

The App can be downloaded to your phone for free at:

Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.healthdiaries.pelvictron&pli=1

Apple:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pelvictron-tm/id1672067000

About ApsTron Science (www.ApsTron.com)

It is an electronic and software technology-focused research and development company. Their sensors measure Electromyography, Electrodermal Response, Peripheral Blood Flow, minute changes in Skin Temperature, EEG, and EKG. Their AI, Voice Supported sensor data acquisition software is designed to run on PCs and over the Internet.

ApsTron Science aims to transform healthcare by providing Mobile Apps for objective actionable data to help Monitor, Document, and Evaluate health conditions that empower Consumers, Healthcare Providers, and Clinical Trials to better manage health.

A unique feature of all their Apps is Physical and Emotional Wellness features and the ability for Consumers, Healthcare Providers, and Researchers to interact for optimum healthcare using their Apps.

More information on their free health-related mobile apps can be found at www.Healthdiaries.US. Their sensors, software, and apps are used by consumers, healthcare providers, researchers, and for clinical trials.

Android™ and Apple™ are trademarks of Google and Apple respectively, the PelvicTron™ is a trademark of ApsTron Science, Corp.

