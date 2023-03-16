Gold Eagle® Company Produces Documentary – DRIV[H]ER Tells the Story of Two Inspiring Women in Motorsports

Sally McNulty races competitively in TC America, a touring car racing series sanctioned by the United States Auto Club and Kelsey Rowlings competes in Formula Drift Gold Eagle Company logo Documentary logo

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Eagle Company, manufacturer of STA-BIL and 303 products, proudly announces the rollout of a new documentary that highlights the incredible stories of two female racers – Sally McNulty and Kelsey Rowlings. The documentary, DRIV[H]ER, initially shared online on March 8 for International Women’s Day, can be viewed on YouTube and online at www.goldeagle.com The new 25-minute professionally produced film chronicles the inspiring story of two women and how they overcame challenges and prejudices to gain the respect of industry peers and enthusiasts in their respective series. McNulty races competitively in TC America, a touring car racing series sanctioned by the United States Auto Club and Rowlings competes in Formula Drift.“Both Sally and Kelsey are first-generation racers whose determination aligns directly with Gold Eagle Co. brands’ core value of commitment,” says STA-BIL Brand Manager, Bob Galuska. “When STA-BIL searches for race partnerships, we don't look at whether they are male or female, we look at whether they fit our brand message and their lifestyle aligns with our company values. Sally and Kelsey understand the dedication and grit it takes to race at the top echelon of their sport, and both are well deserving of this recognition.”Kelsey Rowlings, a Florida native, made her debut in Formula Drift racing in 2008. She is sponsored by two Gold Eagle brands – STA-BIL, the industry’s top fuel stabilizer and 303, Gold Eagle’s brand of automotive appearance products. Rowlings currently competes in Formula Drift Pro-Spec.Rowlings shared, “One girl legitimately came up to me to say, ‘I didn’t think I could do this until I saw you,” Rowlings says. “All of the sudden they think, ‘oh, she looks like me, that’s really cool.’ You just touch their lives in such a way and give them such an experience that otherwise they may not have had. And it’s so incredibly rewarding.”Sally McNulty, originally from a small town in Missouri, is entering the 2023 TC America race season in a Hyundai Veloster N with the GENRACER team. She is sponsored by Gold Eagle’s extensive 303 brand of products.McNulty shared, “When you boil it down, it shouldn’t matter who’s behind the wheel. The car doesn’t know if there’s a male or female in the car. It just does what I tell it to do.” She adds, “Women competing in motorsports is definitely on the rise and we’re seeing more ladies getting into cars, which I think is great!”For more information about Gold Eagle Company news and products, visit www.goldeagle.com

DRIV[H]ER Documentary Tells the Story of Two Inspiring Women in Motorsports - Sally McNulty (TC America) and Kelsey Rowlings (Formula Drift)