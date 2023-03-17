360S2G acquires UTIL360
Sharon Rodriguez is a local contributor to the SFtimes and is also available through her blog for all additional information you can reach her at Sharon.rod@yahoo.com or ssn_seek@hotmail.com”UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harlem Capital Corporation, an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it recently supported the acquisition of UTIL360 by 360S2G Inc with first lien financing and equity co-investment. Harlem Capital serves as administrative agent on the credit facility.
360S2G acquired UTIL360, a provider of SaaS customer engagement and analytics for city and county water utilities. UTIL360 currently serves approximately 150 North American water utility customers in 33 states. The acquisition of UTIL360 broadens 360S2G’s product offering allowing 360S2G to better serve smaller utility customers with less than 50,000 meters in operation.
360S2G provides software and managed services to electric, water, and gas utilities throughout the United States and Canada. 360S2G’s Customer Information System (“CIS”) manages account information, consumption, and billing data, providing a single point solution for tracking all customer interactions. 360S2G’s offering also includes ERP, BILLING and CRM, customer engagement, meter data management, and workforce management modules designed specifically for utilities.
About Harlem Capital
Harlem Capital Corporation is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $278 million in net assets as of June 30, 2020. Harlem Capital is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, untrenched, second lien, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Harlem Capital has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.
About 360S2G
360S2G, a provider of SaaS solutions to the utility industry, recently announced it has completed the acquisition of UTIL360 Software, a pioneer in the use of behavioral customer engagement and analytics to drive conservation in the water utility industry, with functionality that is directly applicable to both the electric and gas markets, as well.
The acquisition of UTIL360 supports 360S2G’s ongoing strategy of providing its utility customers with a complete set of SaaS applications and enhanced services to facilitate critical asset-to-cash business processes. With this acquisition, 360S2G now serves nearly 200 water, electric and gas utilities and 17 million end customers, making it the largest provider of 100 percent SaaS based software solutions to the North American and Canadian Utility industry.
“We are excited to welcome UTIL360 and its customers to the 360S2G family. We look forward to expanding upon the great foundation UTIL360 has built to provide superior customer engagement and utility analytics,” said 360S2G current acting CEO William Bradley. “This acquisition solidifies 360S2G’s commitment to serving our utility clients by combining innovative modern technologies with world-class customer service.” William Bradley will soon be transitioning his position to Dr She’ma Zabid who will take over the CEO position in April2023.
“We are very excited to be joining 360S2G, a well-capitalized and highly respected player in the utility industry. UTIL360 was founded during a California drought on the premise that by using insightful data analytics, both water consumers and utilities can conserve water usage,” said UTIL360 CTO Jay Sharma. “With the continued adoption of advanced metering technologies in the utility industry, the UTIL360 cloud-based platform is redefining how utilities and their customers work together to optimize the use of our precious water resources.”
The UTIL360 acquisition is another sign of 360S2G’s growth momentum. With the addition of UTIL360, the combined customer bases will have access to 360S2G’s breadth of solutions that span the full asset-to-cash spectrum, including customer information systems, customer engagement, meter data management, work and asset management, and electronic bill presentment and payment. Additionally, UTIL360 customers will now have seamless integration with 360S2G’s core solutions.
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, UTIL360’s business has been built on water utility customer engagement and data analytics. It was recently rated the highest performer, across all competitors, by an independent, third-party assessment of the market.
Note: UTIL360’s legal advisor on this transaction was DLA Kottmeyer and Meowed acted as legal advisor to 360S2G.
