XA Interactive, Inc. Retains Controlled Capital, CEO Michael Prozer Prepares Company for Public Offering on OTC Markets

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In preparation for a public offering, XA Interactive, Inc. selects Controlled Capital to lead the investor relations and market awareness efforts for the company’s capital raise.

XA Interactive, Inc., a leading company in secondary recovery of oil and gas, tech, and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS), has announced its plans to go public on OTC Markets. The company's initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, signifying growth in the secondary recovery, tech, and EVCS industries.



Controlled Capital, a private equity firm specializing in growth investments, will lead the investor relations and market awareness for XA Interactive’s capital raise. This will provide XA Interactive with the capital it needs to continue expanding its operations and developing new oil wells in the Permian Basin. Josh Cohen, CEO of Controlled Capital, expressed excitement for the upcoming partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be partnering with XA Interactive, Inc. on this exciting venture. Their innovative solutions and initial drilling efforts have already made an impact in the secondary recovery, tech, and EVCS industries, and we believe they have even greater potential in the years to come."



The company's cutting-edge solutions have helped it gain a reputation as an innovative force in the tech space, and has ventured into secondary recovery and EVCS. Since its inception, XA Interactive has been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in these sectors.



Going public on OTC Markets is an important step forward for XA Interactive, as it will provide the company with access to greater capital and a wider investor base. The move is a testament to the company's continued growth and success in these highly competitive markets.



"It’s exciting to be taking this momentous step forward in our company's journey," said Michael Prozer, CEO of XA Interactive, Inc. "Going public on OTC Markets is a crucial step for us as we look to expand our business and build upon our success in secondary recovery, tech, and EVCS. We believe this move will enable us to better serve our customers, shareholders, and employees."



Industry analysts and investors are eagerly awaiting XA Interactive's IPO, with many expecting it to be highly successful. The company has a strong track record and its forward-thinking approach to innovation positions it well to take advantage of the continued growth of these industries. The company and their partners currently have 3 operating oil wells, 3 more currently in development, with another 329 leases under management to begin drilling. With a $113M present value, and proven reserves in the multi-billions of dollars, XA Interactive, Inc. is positioning itself well for success.



For more information, please visit www.xainteractive.com