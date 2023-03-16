VCBB Congratulates NEKCA on ACP Grant Award

Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) has been awarded a $500,000 Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant to help promote and raise awareness of and participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

NEKCA will be the main grantee and will subgrant out funding across the five different Community Action Agencies of the Vermont Community Action Partnership (VCAP). Funded entities include NEKCA, BROC, CVOEO, SEVCA, and Capstone.

The ACP is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) benefit program that provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households. To be eligible, a household income must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or a member of the household must meet other requirements outlined here.

NEKCA is a leading organization in the NEK addressing poverty through education, community collaborations, and community action. It submitted one of 250 applications from organizations across the country for a grant to help it implement strategies to reach historically underserved and unserved communities with the goal of bridging the digital divide.

Click here to read the full press release.