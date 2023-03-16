New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces February 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the February 2023 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $215.0 million for February 2023, reflecting a 1.2% increase compared to $212.4 million for February 2022. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $426.6 million, reflecting growth of 7.7% compared to $396.1 million for the prior period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of February 2023, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $142.6 million, reflecting growth of 9.7% compared to $130.0 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $295.5 million, reflecting growth of 10.3% compared to $267.8 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $54.6 million for February 2023, reflecting a 76.9% increase when compared to $30.9 million in the prior period. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $127.0 million for the year-to-date, reflecting a 39.4% increase when compared to $91.1 million for the prior period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $412.2 million for February 2023, reflecting a 10.4% increase from $373.3 million reported in February 2022. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $849.1 million reflecting a 12.5% increase from $755.0 million reported in the prior period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

###