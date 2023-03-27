Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,798 in the last 365 days.

Filmmaker Bob Bryan Examines the World of Poetry with His Award-Winning Film GV6 THE ODYSSEY: Poets, Passion & Poetry

GV6 THE ODYSSEY: Poets, Passion & Poetry Cover + Featured Poets (graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page449.htm)

GV6 THE ODYSSEY: Poets, Passion & Poetry Cover + Featured Poets (graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page449.htm)

Multi Award-Winning Filmmaker Bob Bryan (graffitiverite.com/BIO.htm)

Multi Award-Winning Filmmaker Bob Bryan (graffitiverite.com/BIO.htm)

GV6 THE ODYSSEY: Poets, Passion & Poetry Back Cover (graffitiverite.com/GV6PoetBios.htm)

GV6 THE ODYSSEY: Poets, Passion & Poetry Back Cover (graffitiverite.com/GV6PoetBios.htm)

GV6 THE ODYSSEY stands as a 'Must-See' Documentary Presentation with huge Educational and Creative implications for those drawn to Language and Literature!

What motivates these Poets to Confess, Create and bend 'Reality' ?”
— Filmmaker Bob Bryan
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GV6 THE ODYSSEY: Poets, Passion & Poetry - The Complex & Compelling Face of Poetry.

How are Poets able to conjure provocative mental images, stimulate secret passions, stir-up complex and unresolved personal issues in their audiences? What motivates these Poets to Confess, Create and bend 'Reality' ?

Perhaps this devotion to the process of transcribing the Encrypted Truth dictated by the 'little voices whispering inside their heads' are simply metaphorical 'Post-Cards from the edge of dissonant consciousness' ?

Moreover, these Poetic Artifacts are likely the 'Magical by-products' of countless hours of disciplined rewriting and soul-searching. This complicated and laborious process has evolved to a point where each and every passionately written word is contemplated, weighed, evaluated and juxtaposed. Every single published 'word-bubble thought' promises to be a near-perfect embodiment of that sublime 'aha' birth-marked moment of sublime revelation.

GV6 THE ODYSSEY examines and reveals the truth behind 31 Multi-Ethnic Award-Winning Published and Respected Poets and their Poetic Creations in a seamlessly woven, uniquely honest visual tapestry. Deftly guided by Multi-Award Winning Filmmaker Bob Bryan, GV6 synthesizes One-on-One Poetry Readings, Graphic Iconography, Creative insights, and dramatic poignant Interviews into a profound and enlightening presentation.

GV6 THE ODYSSEY stands as a 'Must-See' Documentary Presentation with huge Educational and Creative implications for those drawn to Language and Literature!

The end-result renders a shockingly honest and fascinating snapshot of the Private / Public world of the POET and their oftentimes grossly misunderstood and underappreciated art form, ‘POETRY’. Decide for yourself what's going on… but only if you value the complete, raw unadulterated truth.

(Partial List) Reviews:

“If you can buy only one poetry program this year, buy this odyssey of 31 Poets who read, rant, and philosophize about what they do. This treasure trove of contemporary poets spans all ages and ethnicities — just having them together here is exciting. Each poet is articulate and passionate. Viewers who already love poetry will be grateful to have so much solid poetry at hand and hear it read so well by its creators. Those new to poetry or unfamiliar with the art will get a gentle and stimulating education. High school and college students, as well as adults, should respond well to the film as there is so much here to discuss and explore. The bonus features include complete readings. Recommended for all collections. Poetry lives here!” - LIBRARY JOURNAL

“With an act of artistic theatrical-cinematic magic, we have this film. A divine act of poetic sorcery! Filmmaker Bob Bryan knows how to capture, edit and display the beauty of poetry.” - Jack G. Bowman, Poet / MA LMFT

“Poetry is life and the avoidance of it, is Death!!!” - Steve Goldman, GV6 Featured Poet, Author of THE CANON OF THE LONE RANGER

GV6 Special Bonus Features:
· Wise Words of Encouragement from the Poets
· Complete Poetry Readings by the 31 Poets
· What is Contextual Poetry? by Dr. Thea Iberall, Poet
· What is a Chap Book? by Brendan Constantine, Poet
· Artist Contact Info
Mask Cover Art Created by Miles Alexander, Running time 72 Minutes, © Copyright Bryan World Productions

DVD and Streaming Now Available @ Amazon Prime: https://a.co/d/6TxXuNU

GV6 Website: https://www.graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page449.htm
GV6 Poets Bios: https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV6PoetBios.htm
GV6 Reviews: https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV6ReviewsPart1.pdf, https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV6ReviewsPart2.pdf, https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV6ReviewsPart3.pdf

Bob Bryan
Bryan World Productions
bryworld@aol.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

GV6 THE ODYSSEY: Poets, Passion & Poetry (Official Trailer)

You just read:

Filmmaker Bob Bryan Examines the World of Poetry with His Award-Winning Film GV6 THE ODYSSEY: Poets, Passion & Poetry

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more