Filmmaker Bob Bryan Examines the World of Poetry with His Award-Winning Film GV6 THE ODYSSEY: Poets, Passion & Poetry

Perhaps this devotion to the process of transcribing the Encrypted Truth dictated by the 'little voices whispering inside their heads' are simply metaphorical 'Post-Cards from the edge of dissonant consciousness' ?
Moreover, these Poetic Artifacts are likely the 'Magical by-products' of countless hours of disciplined rewriting and soul-searching. This complicated and laborious process has evolved to a point where each and every passionately written word is contemplated, weighed, evaluated and juxtaposed. Every single published 'word-bubble thought' promises to be a near-perfect embodiment of that sublime 'aha' birth-marked moment of sublime revelation.
GV6 THE ODYSSEY examines and reveals the truth behind 31 Multi-Ethnic Award-Winning Published and Respected Poets and their Poetic Creations in a seamlessly woven, uniquely honest visual tapestry. Deftly guided by Multi-Award Winning Filmmaker Bob Bryan, GV6 synthesizes One-on-One Poetry Readings, Graphic Iconography, Creative insights, and dramatic poignant Interviews into a profound and enlightening presentation.
The end-result renders a shockingly honest and fascinating snapshot of the Private / Public world of the POET and their oftentimes grossly misunderstood and underappreciated art form, ‘POETRY’. Decide for yourself what's going on… but only if you value the complete, raw unadulterated truth.
(Partial List) Reviews:
“If you can buy only one poetry program this year, buy this odyssey of 31 Poets who read, rant, and philosophize about what they do. This treasure trove of contemporary poets spans all ages and ethnicities — just having them together here is exciting. Each poet is articulate and passionate. Viewers who already love poetry will be grateful to have so much solid poetry at hand and hear it read so well by its creators. Those new to poetry or unfamiliar with the art will get a gentle and stimulating education. High school and college students, as well as adults, should respond well to the film as there is so much here to discuss and explore. The bonus features include complete readings. Recommended for all collections. Poetry lives here!” - LIBRARY JOURNAL
“With an act of artistic theatrical-cinematic magic, we have this film. A divine act of poetic sorcery! Filmmaker Bob Bryan knows how to capture, edit and display the beauty of poetry.” - Jack G. Bowman, Poet / MA LMFT
“Poetry is life and the avoidance of it, is Death!!!” - Steve Goldman, GV6 Featured Poet, Author of THE CANON OF THE LONE RANGER
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.