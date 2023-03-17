Metabuild and Aureal partner to help micro podcasters tap into the $18.5 B podcasting market
Skollab.io, a platform that enables influencers to monetize engagement, and Aureal, a web3 podcast platform, have announced their partnership
Skollab is excited to partner with Aureal. By combining our expertise we can help micropodcasters engage with their audience and monetize their content in new and innovative ways.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skollab.io, a platform operated by Metabuild that enables influencers to monetize engagement through affiliate links, and Aureal, an engage-to-earn web3 podcast platform, have announced their partnership aimed at revolutionizing podcast monetization and engagement.
— Pranav Maranganty, CEO of Metabuild
The partnership brings together two innovative companies that are passionate about empowering creators and providing unique experiences for audiences. Metabuild's expertise in affiliate marketing, combined with Aureal's engage-to-earn model will provide podcasters with a new way to monetize their content and engage with wider audiences.
"Skollab is excited to partner with Aureal to provide podcast creators with a new way to monetize their content. By combining our expertise we can help micropodcasters engage with their audience and monetize their content in new and innovative ways." said Pranav Maranganty, CEO of Metabuild.
Engage-to-earn Model
Podcasters earn around $.004 per stream on Spotify. They can earn 20x - 50x higher with Aureal's engage to earn model.
Aureal's engage-to-earn model rewards podcasters and listeners for engaging with podcast content through various engagement activities such as listening, leaving comments, sharing on social media, and more. By using Skollab, podcasters can leverage their existing audience engagement to generate affiliate income, making podcast monetization more accessible and profitable for creators.
"Monetizing podcasts has been a longstanding challenge for content creators. We are thrilled to partner with Skollab to combine our engage-to-earn model with Skollab’s expertise in affiliate marketing," said Shubham, CEO of Aureal.
New Opportunities for Podcasters
In this partnership Skollab and Aureal will provide podcast creators with a new channel to monetize their content while providing listeners with unique and immersive experiences. Listeners will be rewarded for engaging with podcast content, while creators can generate revenue through affiliate marketing.
Foundership Accelerator played a pivotal role in bringing together Aureal and Metabuild in a partnership. During the Founders Day event organized by Foundership Accelerator, Pranav and Shubham were able to connect on a deeper level on their vision for Web3 and the creator economy. This led to the partnership between Aureal and Metabuild. Foundership’s commitment to fostering connections and creating opportunities for collaboration has undoubtedly helped to facilitate this successful partnership.
About Metabuild
Metabuild is a zero-code Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that empowers e-commerce stores to run influencer marketing campaigns. The platform connects e-commerce stores with a network of micro-influencers who can promote their products to their followers.
About Skollab.io
Skollab.io is the ultimate platform for influencers and affiliate marketers looking to leverage the power of Web3. The platform connects creators with affiliate programs and provides them with tools to monetize their content and engage with their audience
About Aureal
Aureal is an engage-to-earn web3 podcast platform that rewards influencers & listeners for engaging with podcast content. The platform provides podcast creators with a new way to monetize their content and provides listeners with unique and immersive experiences.
