Ukraine: EU looking for local Programme Assistant of ECHO Office in Dnipro

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) is seeking to recruit one national staff to be based in Dnipro in Ukraine. This is a local position open to nationals and other residents of Ukraine with valid work and residence permits.

ECHO funds relief operations for victims of natural disasters and conflicts outside the European Union. The Commission works with some 200 operational partners, including United Nations agencies, the Red Cross/Crescent movement and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to provide humanitarian assistance.

The successful applicant will carry out activities to contribute to the delivery of an effective humanitarian response and contribute to assessments, monitoring and evaluations of projects, as well as to the analysis of the humanitarian context in the area of coverage.

The monthly basic salary is on average approximately US$ 2,930 which corresponds to five years’ relevant work experience. The applicant should also have a good knowledge of the EU humanitarian aid system, International NGOs, UN Aid Agencies, Red Cross Movement and excellent knowledge of English, Ukrainian, and Russian languages.

The deadline for applications is 29 March.

