Tulsa Real Estate Startup Posts Big 2022
$60 Million Sales Profit, Smart Portfolio Management Net Big Returns for Vesta InvestorsTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Oklahoma real estate investment firm founded less than six years ago maintained an average 8% cash-on-cash return for investors throughout the year, the firm’s leadership team announced today.
In 2022, Tulsa-based Vesta Capital acquired 12 properties including 2,700 units at a purchase price of almost $257 million. In the same year, the company sold five properties containing 1278 units at a sales price of almost $184 million. In total, the transactions led to a profit of more than $60 million for investors based on sales alone.
Additionally, Vesta returned an average of 65% of investor capital through refinances on properties the company already owned and by securing lower fixed rates on long-term loans on smart capital investments.
“In just six years, we have proven that we can acquire, revive, manage, and, when it’s financially prudent to do so, sell properties to the benefit of our investor group,” said Marc Kulick, CEO of Vesta Capital. “The work we do provides direct benefit to our investor partners, but we are also proud to be supporting workforce development and individual, personal growth in our employees. Last year alone, we added 88 employees to our roster, most of whom live and work in Oklahoma. They pay taxes here, and they’re part of their communities. It’s rewarding and exciting to see.”
Based in Tulsa, Vesta currently employs more than 250 people in positions, including leasing agents, property managers, maintenance workers and corporate office staff. Information about Vesta, including investment and employment opportunities can be found at www.vestarealproperty.com.
Founded in 2017, Vesta Capital is a fully integrated real estate investment firm that specializes in the acquisition, renovation, and ongoing management of multifamily communities in Arkansas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Our current portfolio consists of 9,600+ units across Class A, B, and C+ assets with an estimated value of $925 million. Our extensive experience in property management allows us to bring extensive operational expertise to our portfolio assets.
