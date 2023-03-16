BiondVax to Present at BIO-Europe Spring

JERUSALEM, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd . BVXV, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, announces today that its CEO Amir Reichman will be presenting in-person at the 17th annual BIO-Europe Spring taking place March 20–22, 2023, in Basel, Switzerland. The event is expected to bring together over 2,800 executives from biotech, pharma and finance companies to engage in 15,000+ one-to-one meetings.

Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: Messe Basel, North Entrance, Exhibit Hall Stage

Reichman's presentation will focus on recent successful preclinical in vivo results of BiondVax's innovative inhaled COVID-19 treatment and additional pipeline plans, including nanosized VHH-antibodies (NanoAbs) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis and macular degeneration. BiondVax's de-risked R&D strategy includes generating a pipeline of bio-better NanoAbs aimed at molecular targets validated by currently approved monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) addressing diseases with underserved medical needs and attractive commercial opportunities.

Reichman and Joshua Phillipson, Director of Investor Relations and Communications, will be available to meet potential partners, collaborators, and investors. To schedule a meeting with BiondVax register now at https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/ . Alternatively, reach out to the Company directly at the contact information below.

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. BVXV is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases. Since its inception, BiondVax has executed eight clinical trials including a seven-country, 12,400-participant Phase 3 trial of its prior vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. www.biondvax.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

