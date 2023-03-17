New Release Webinar: Invitation to TURBOdesign Suite 2023R1
Enhancements to the fast optimization module inside TURBOdesign1 to support meridional geometry parameters and control points for loading, thickness and stacking.
This webinar will review the major new features and enhancements in the 2023R1 release.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Design Technology are excited to announce that they are hosting a webinar on TURBOdesign Suite 2023R1 on March 30th (9 am and 5 pm GMT).
They will unveil new features and enhancements to TURBOdesign Suite during the webinar.
In this webinar, you will:
• Learn how the new automation functionality in TURBOdesign1 can help to speed up the design of turbomachinery to meet multi-objective requirements (e.g. cavitation and efficiency for pumps).
• Discover the new Volute functionality for double volute for pumps, Double entry volute for compressor and turbine and axial volute can be used in different applications
• Understand how the inducer functionality in TURBOdesign Pre, coupled with the new optimization system in TURBOdesign1, can help to streamline the design of hydrogen pumps or other rocket pump applications.
Advanced Design Technology invite you to attend the webinar.
To register for the webinar, please click the link below:
https://info.adtechnology.com/webinar-turbodesign-suite-2023r1
