FWC statewide snook workshops start next week
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is adopting a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors including habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale. FWC staff is proposing to establish 10 new management regions with snook regulations based on the status of the fishery in each region. The public is encouraged to attend one of the FWC’s in-person workshops that are being held throughout the state.
Below is a list of locations. Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m. EDT.
March 23, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Sebastian City Hall
1225 Main Street
Sebastian, FL 32958
March 27, 6–8 p.m. EDT
South Florida Water Management District, Building 1
3301 Gun Club Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
March 28, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Crystal River City Hall Council Chambers
123 N.W. U.S. Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34428
March 28, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Karen A. Steidinger Auditorium
100 Eighth Ave. S.E.
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
March 28, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center Auditorium
300 Tower Road
Naples, FL 34113
March 28, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Stuart City Hall, Commission Chambers
121 S.W. Flagler Avenue
Stuart, FL 34994
March 28, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Brannon Center
105 South Riverside Drive
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
March 29, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Charlotte County Administration Center, Room 119
18500 Murdock Circle
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
March 29, 6–8 p.m. EDT
St. Lucie County Commission Chambers
2300 Virginia Avenue
Ft. Pierce, FL 34982
March 30, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Bayfront Community Center
803 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34236
March 30, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Joseph P. D’Alessandro Office Complex
2295 Victoria Avenue
Ft. Myers, FL 33901
March 30, 6–8 p.m. EDT
UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County
18710 SW 288th Street
Homestead, FL 33030
If you are unable to attend a workshop, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments and click on “Workshops” to watch a recorded presentation or find recordings on the FWC Saltwater YouTube channel. Comments can be submitted at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.