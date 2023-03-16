FWC statewide snook workshops start next week 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is adopting a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors including habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale. FWC staff is proposing to establish 10 new management regions with snook regulations based on the status of the fishery in each region. The public is encouraged to attend one of the FWC’s in-person workshops that are being held throughout the state.

Below is a list of locations. Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m. EDT.

March 23, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Sebastian City Hall

1225 Main Street

Sebastian, FL 32958

March 27, 6–8 p.m. EDT

South Florida Water Management District, Building 1

3301 Gun Club Road

West Palm Beach, FL 33406

March 28, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Crystal River City Hall Council Chambers

123 N.W. U.S. Highway 19

Crystal River, FL 34428

March 28, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Karen A. Steidinger Auditorium

100 Eighth Ave. S.E.

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

March 28, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center Auditorium

300 Tower Road

Naples, FL 34113

March 28, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Stuart City Hall, Commission Chambers

121 S.W. Flagler Avenue

Stuart, FL 34994

March 28, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Brannon Center

105 South Riverside Drive

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

March 29, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Charlotte County Administration Center, Room 119

18500 Murdock Circle

Port Charlotte, FL 33948

March 29, 6–8 p.m. EDT

St. Lucie County Commission Chambers

2300 Virginia Avenue

Ft. Pierce, FL 34982

March 30, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Bayfront Community Center

803 N. Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34236

March 30, 6–8 p.m. EDT

Joseph P. D’Alessandro Office Complex

2295 Victoria Avenue

Ft. Myers, FL 33901

March 30, 6–8 p.m. EDT

UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County

18710 SW 288th Street

Homestead, FL 33030

If you are unable to attend a workshop, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments and click on “Workshops” to watch a recorded presentation or find recordings on the FWC Saltwater YouTube channel. Comments can be submitted at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.