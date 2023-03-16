Lower Alsace Awarded $850,000 for Sidewalk Construction

Reading — March 16, 2023 — This morning, The Commonwealth Financing Authority awarded Lower Alsace Township $850,000 in Multimodal Transportation Fund grant funding for the construction of sidewalks along Carsonia Road.

The sidewalk will stretch from Parkview Avenue to Logan Street leading towards Antietam Middle Senior High School. The sidewalk will address pedestrian safety concerns and alleviate stormwater runoff.

Sen. Judy Schwank and Rep. Mark Rozzi worked in tandem to secure the funding. The lawmakers said the funding dovetails nicely with PennDOT’s ongoing Carsonia Avenue and Friedensburg Road bridge replacement intersection improvement project and Antietam School District’s Stony Creek Rehabilitation Project.

“This project is a priority for the township, school district and local residents,” Schwank said. “This extended stretch of sidewalk will provide students with a safe walking path they can use to get to school and is in keeping with existing efforts to improve safety in the area. I’m very pleased to see this worthy project receive the funding it deserves.”

“I was happy to work with Sen. Schwank to ensure this funding came back to the area,” Rozzi said. “Major projects like this are unattainable for small Townships like Lower Alsace without the States assistance. This project impacts community safety which is paramount and a long-time priority of mine.”