Senator Collett Announces $7.4M for Local Infrastructure, Recreation & Accessibility Improvements

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. – March 16, 2023 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) announced today that Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded $7,412,753 in grant awards for seventeen projects across the 12th district.

“I’m thrilled to announce this critical funding I helped secure for the 12th district to improve critical infrastructure and expand recreational opportunities,” said Senator Collett. “When we invest in local needs, we invest in the future of our communities and all who live, work and play here. The CFA’s large investment in our district is a testament to the hard work of our municipal leaders and the level of collaboration among all levels of government.”

Local Share Account (LSA) grant recipients in the 12th district include:

Ambler Borough – $899,717 for pedestrian improvements along East Mount Pleasant Ave and Hendricks Street, including 51 ADA compliant curb ramps.

Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) grant recipients in the 12th district include:

Lansdale Borough – $450,000 for pedestrian and drainage improvements along Salford and Derstine Avenues.

The CFA is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) responsible for administering Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages, including the Local Share Account and Multimodal Transportation Funds.

