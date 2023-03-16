Massachusetts Trial Court to Honor Nine Women in Celebration of Women’s History Month at Chelsea Event 

WHAT:

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the Trial Court will honor nine women as part of the court’s third annual Women’s History Month celebration, which will be held at Chelsea High School. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories”. The theme was developed by the National Women’s History Alliance, which spearheaded the movement to declare March as National Women’s History Month.

Honoree Gloria Steinem, a writer, lecturer, political activist, and feminist organizer, will participate virtually in a discussion moderated by Boston 25 news reporter Crystal Haynes, who is also an honoree and Mistress of Ceremonies for the event. Other honorees include District Court Chief Justice Stacey Fortes; Middlesex Superior Court Assistant Clerk Magistrate Amanda Rowan; Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ROCA, Inc., Molly Baldwin; Lieutenant Governor Kimberly Driscoll, who will also accept an award on behalf of honoree Governor Maura Healey; Northeastern University Professor of Law Deborah Ramirez; and Executive Director of New Beginnings Re-entry Services Stacey Borden, M. Ed. The honorees will each deliver brief remarks.

A special Honor Guard of women in law enforcement will start the ceremony. Chelsea High School student Ivona Niyonkinzo will sing the National Anthem. Juvenile Court Chief Justice Amy Nechtem, a member of the Trial Court's Women's History Month Planning Committee, will deliver opening remarks and introduce Ms. Steinem. Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta; Trial Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Locke; and Trial Court Administrator Thomas Ambrosino will also deliver remarks, and recorded remarks from Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd will be played at the event. The celebration will also include music from the Chelsea High School band and a dance performance by Deborah Abel Dance Company of Boston.

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The celebration will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the speaking portion will begin at 1 p.m.

WHERE:

Chelsea High School, Saul Nechtem Gymnasium, 299 Everett Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150

The event will also be streamed online by Chelsea Community Cable at: https://www.youtube.com/@chelseacommunitycable7517