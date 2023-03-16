The WiTT Group Establishes The WiTT Fund

New non-profit division accelerates the organization’s ability to raise money for patients in need

Now organizations, not just individuals, can make charitable contributions to support patients with an added tax benefit. Patients receive 100% of their donations without being charged a fee.” — Rahul Mahadevan, CEO and Founder of the WiTT Group

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WiTT Group™, Inc., a company focused on solving the non-clinical challenges (financial and non-financial) patients face as they go through cancer treatment, is pleased to announce that is has established a new non-profit division called the WiTT Fund, which aims to accelerate the organization’s ability to raise money for patients in need.

Commenting on the establishment of the WiTT Fund, Rahul Mahadevan, CEO and Founder of the WiTT Group said, “By establishing the WiTT Fund, we are creating an added dimension of support to reach a much larger community of patients at a much faster rate than what can be generated by private care circles alone. Now organizations, not just individuals, can make charitable contributions to support patients with an added tax benefit. Patients receive 100% of their donations without being charged a fee.”

The WiTT Group partners with a variety of organizations including non-profits, cancer support groups, hospitals, providers, employers and church groups to use its WiTT Support Registry™ platform. These organizations help identify patients in need who can use the platform to create a personal support registry of financial and non-financial needs, and make their registry visible to their friends and family. This not only makes it easy for a patient to ask for support, but it also makes it easy for those that want to support a patient to know exactly what they can do to help. Patients also have the option to make their profile public, so they can receive contributions from a broader group of donors through the WiTT Fund. The WiTT Support Registry is free to patients.

To donate to the WiTT Fund, please visit www.wittforever.com, click on the help patients tab, enter the amount you would like to donate and add it to your cart. Then click on the cart icon on the top right of the page to checkout.

“The WiTT Group remains focused on our mission of helping patients dealing with chronic diseases to get the non-clinical financial and non-financial support they need as they go through treatment,” added Rahul Mahadevan. “We believe our platform addresses both the Financial Toxicity challenges patients face, as well as the Health Equity challenges our healthcare system struggles with. Doing both of these, we believe, will improve outcomes for patients.”

The WiTT Fund is a component fund of Legacy Global Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. EIN 20-8099462. Donations may be tax deductible.

About The WiTT Group, Inc.

The WiTT Group, Inc. is focused on solving the non-clinical challenges (financial and non-financial) patients face as they go through treatment. The company offers a unique Support Registry platform which empowers patients to get the support they need, as well as make it easy to ask for and receive help. WiTT, which stands for “We’re in This Together,” combines the simplicity of a wedding registry with the personalized needs of a patient and a financial tool, into an easy-to-use platform. WiTT’s initial focus is on cancer care. More information on the WiTT Group can be found at www.wittforever.com. You can also follow The WiTT Group on Facebook and Instagram at @wittforever, @WiTTSupportTeam on Twitter, and The WiTT Group on LinkedIn.

# # #

Media Contact:

David Gutierrez, (847) 533-5082, davidg1027@gmail.com