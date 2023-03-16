NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197184/?utm_source=PRN

Global Cloud Computing Services Market to Reach $2.1 Trillion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Computing Services estimated at US$718.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.7% over the period 2022-2030. Software as a Service (SaaS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $195.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.8% CAGR

The Cloud Computing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$195.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$547.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 12.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 203 Featured)

- Acquia Inc.

- Adobe Inc.

- Akamai Technologies, Inc.

- Alibaba Cloud

- Amazon Web Services, Inc.

- CA Technologies, Inc.

- Dell Inc.

- ENKI Corporation

- Fujitsu Limited

- Google, Inc.

- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

- IBM Corp.

- Microsoft Corp.

- NTT DATA Corporation

- Oracle Corporation

- OVH

- Salesforce.com, Inc.

- SAP SE

- ServiceNow, Inc.

- Virtustream, Inc.

- Workday Inc.

- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197184/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cloud Computing: A Technology Storm Wiping Out Old School ICT

Cloud Computing: A Logical Technology Choice for Budget

Constrained Enterprises in a Slow Growing Global Economy

Cloud Computing Qualifies as the World?s Most Disruptive

Technology

Recent Market Activity

VC Investments in Cloud Computing Continues to Grow Strong

Virtualization Enables the Multi-Tenancy Concept of Public Clouds

Increased Adoption of Cloud Data Center Services Expands the

Addressable Opportunity for Public Cloud Services

Data No Longer Lives in In-House Datacenters

Convergence of Enterprise Mobility and Cloud Computing Throws

Up Lucrative Opportunities for Revenue Growth in Cloud

Computing Services Market

Focus on Green IT & Sustainable ICT Throws the Spotlight On the

?Cloud

Pure Private Clouds Become Less of a Threat to Public Cloud

Services

Robust Growth of Hybrid Cloud Helps Increase Consumption of

Public Cloud Services

Emergence of Cloud Brokerage Services Eliminates the Drawbacks

of Vendor Lock-In Associated with Public Cloud

Developments in Internet Infrastructure Lays the Foundation for

the Proliferation of Low Latency Cloud Computing Services

Cloud Advertising Services: The Largest Market Segment

SaaS: One of the Largest Segments of the Cloud Computing

Services Market

Growing Organizational Need to Embrace Digital Transformation

Fuels SaaS Growth

SaaS CRM Helps Companies Master the Art of Customer Relationships

Customization and Security Concerns Associated with SaaS Based

CRM Drives Focus on Adapting PaaS for CRM Applications

Two Tired ERP Strategies Gain Prominence

The Need to Move Beyond Personal Productivity to Team

Productivity Drives Demand for Cloud Based Office Productivity

Software

IaaS: The Fastest Growing Segment of the Cloud Computing

Services Market

Big Data Drives Demand for Storage as a Service (STaaS)

IaaS Print Set for Long Term Growth

?Apps Run the World?: Strong Growth in Application Development

Drives Demand for aPaaS

How the Cloud Transforms the Approaches to Application Development

Mushrooming of SMBs Spur Adoption of Cloud Computing Services

Comprehensive SLAs: A Solution to Overcome Ambiguity in Cloud

Services

High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal

Points for Future Growth

Competition Heats Up

Commonly Encountered Challenges to Public Cloud Deployment

Migration Onto the Cloud: Not So Easy As it Seems

Legal, Regulatory, and Business Risks: The Three Most Peskiest

Issues

Lack of Interoperability

Inadequate Knowledge of Implementation

Inability of SLAs to Guarantee System Availability

Unchecked Cloud Deployments Threatens Cloud Sprawl

Managing the Cloud: Companies Doing It the Wrong Way

Market Outlook

Cloud Computing Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acquia Inc. (USA)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Alibaba Cloud (China)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (USA)

CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Dell Inc. (USA)

ENKI Corporation (USA)

FUJITSU (Japan)

Google, Inc. (USA)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

OVH (France)

Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (USA)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)

SAP SE (Germany)

ServiceNow, Inc. (USA)

Virtustream, Inc. (USA)

Workday Inc. (USA)

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Computing Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software as a Service (SaaS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Software as a Service (SaaS)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Software as a Service

(SaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Infrastructure as a Service

(IaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Infrastructure as a

Service (IaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Public Cloud by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Public Cloud by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Hybrid Cloud by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Private Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Private Cloud by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Private Cloud by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail & Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 43: World Cloud Computing Services Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Cloud Computing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a Service

(SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a

Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by

Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as

a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing Services

by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service

(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Computing Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by

Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing Services

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public

Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Computing Services by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy &

Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &

Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment,

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a

Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform

as a Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services

by Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure

as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service

(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid

Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services

by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services

by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &

Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &

Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Cloud Computing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a

Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform

as a Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by

Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as

a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service

(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid

Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by

Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &

Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &

Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Cloud Computing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a

Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform

as a Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by

Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as

a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service

(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid

Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by

Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &

Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &

Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Cloud Computing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a

Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform

as a Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services

by Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure

as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service

(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid

Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services

by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services

by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &

Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &

Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Cloud Computing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a

Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform

as a Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services

by Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure

as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service

(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid

Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services

by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing,

Energy & Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services

by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &

Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &

Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Cloud Computing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a

Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform

as a Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services

by Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure

as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing

Services by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service

(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197184/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-computing-services-market-to-reach-2-1-trillion-by-2030--301772785.html

SOURCE Reportlinker