Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,280 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hot/Cold Therapy Massage Device (NJD-2523)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to enjoy a deep massage at home and without any help from another individual," said an inventor, from Ewing, N.J., "so I invented the ROLLING MASSAGE. My design could help to relieve tension, stress and pain in the back, legs, arms, shoulders, neck and other areas of the body."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to use hot/cold therapy to massage hard-to-reach areas of the body. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional massage devices. As a result, it helps relieve muscle aches and pains and it increases comfort and relaxation. The invention features a therapeutic and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who suffer from body pains.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2523, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hotcold-therapy-massage-device-njd-2523-301772192.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hot/Cold Therapy Massage Device (NJD-2523)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more