CENTURY EQUITY PARTNERS SECURES A NEW ASSOCIATE FOR THEIR FIRM

Raw Selection has secured an Associate for Century Equity Partners. Haleema Hussain, Senior Associate, led the search

BOSTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Equity Partners announces that James Campell joined their firm as an Associate effective 27/2/23.

James Campell joined Century Equity Partners from Capstone Partners, where he was an Investment Banking Associate for just over a year. James will be bringing his experience in financial modelling and equity allocation to the firm to support them in raising their fifth fund.

Additionally, James' experiences that will benefit Century Equity Partners moving forward include:

Associate position at Valuation Research Corporation where he coordinated with several managers and teams to complete valuation engagements in consulting and compliance.

Manager position at The Hughey Center for Financial Services where he taught classes and led financial workshops.

Attended Bentley University, Waltham where he received an MA Bachelor of Science, Economics-Finance.

