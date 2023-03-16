308th Rescue Squadron honors Jolly 51

The 308th Rescue Squadron, Gold Star family members, and friends conducted a special memorial "Jolly 51" workout event at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, March 9, honoring the seven service members who made the ultimate sacrifice on March 15, 2018, in the helicopter crash of "Jolly 51" that was flying contingency operations in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE.

The workout included 200-meter sprints and 51 pull ups, box jumps, dips, sit-ups, and burpees.

"Please remember those who have given their all and to honor them by going outside your comfort zone and pushing yourself to greater limits. Complaining during a Hero work out of the day is not authorized," retired Chief Master Sgt. Michael Ziegler said.

The "Jolly 51" crew members were:

Capt. Mark K. Weber, 38th Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia

Capt. Andreas B. O'Keefe, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, New York

Capt. Christopher T. Zanetis, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski ANGB, New York

Master Sgt. Christopher J. Raguso, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski ANGB, New York

Staff Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski ANGB, New York

Master Sgt. William R. Posch, 308th Rescue Squadron, Air Force Reserve, Patrick SFB, Florida

Staff Sgt. Carl P. Enis, 308th Rescue Squadron, Air Force Reserve, Patrick SFB, Florida

"These Things We Do, That Others May Live"