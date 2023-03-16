Vitale Statement on the Passing of Ronald Rice

Trenton – Senator Joe Vitale, Chair of the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee, issued the following statement on the passing of former Senator Ronald Rice:

“I can’t adequately express my sorrow at the news of Ron’s passing. I had the great honor to serve with Ron for many years on the Senate Health Committee. He was always a champion for those in our state who are most at-risk, and have less access to quality health care. Ron believed rightly and passionately that affordable care should not be a privilege but a right. His fearlessness and forthrightness on that and many other issues will be sorely missed.”