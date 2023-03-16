Revive wins the prestigious HW Tech100 Real Estate Award

Michael Alladawi and Dalip Jaggi, Founders of Revive

The 2023 list of winners includes real estate's most innovative real estate companies and products

Being recognized by one of the most respected real estate news organizations is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Revive.” — Michael Alladawi, Revive CEO and founder

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revive, the most complete presale home renovation solution for sellers, is a winner of the highly-coveted HW Tech100 Real Estate Award by HousingWire, the nation’s most influential source of news and information covering the multi-trillion dollar US housing and mortgage markets. The 2023 list of winners includes real estate's most innovative real estate companies and products.

According to HousingWire, “the Tech100 Real Estate Award recognizes the 100 technology companies that are changing the home sales process forever."

Selected by a selection panel of industry leaders and practitioners and a committee of HousingWire editors and executive leaders, the winners are featured in the March issue of HW Magazine.

“Being recognized by one of the most respected real estate news organizations is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Revive," said Michael Alladawi, Revive CEO and founder.

"This honor also recognizes the vital importance of presale renovations and validates our mission to help every homeowner maximize their home equity through renovations,” added Dalip Jaggi, Revive co-founder.

The Revive award submission noted, "Revive technology is powering a new way that homes are sold. The recent market shift is ushering in an era of move-in-ready homes. Presale renovation has become a movement, emerging as the hottest way to sell a home. Sellers are no longer rushing to list but renovating and listing to maximize their sales. Today, as-is homes remain on the market unsold. Revive homes sell 72% faster. Most sellers who sell their homes as-is leave 15-20% of potential profits on the table, leaving behind hundreds of thousands of dollars in built-up equity. That is life-changing money.”

The entry also shared, "Every year, $300+ billion is left on the table because the homes that sellers bring to market are not move-in-ready. Most sellers who sell their homes as-is leave 15-20% of potential profits on the table, leaving behind hundreds of thousands of dollars in built-up equity,” noting that Revive home sellers have gained an average of $186,000 more in profit when selling their renovated homes, earning an average ROI of over 250%, and increasing total profits by an additional $60 million.

Learn more at www.revive.realestate.