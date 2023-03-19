Top MEIDAM Dermatologists took Center Stage at AAD Conference discussing the 13 Billion Dollar Medical Aesthetics Market

Dr. Saad Sami AlSogair presenting at AAD Global Education Day MEIDAM at AAD Global Education Day Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Academy of Dermatology was pleased to have representatives from the Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Association (MEIDAM) presenting at this year’s annual event. The team of physicians from Morocco, Bahrain, Algeria, Egypt, and the UAE introduced technological advancements in dermatology. The monumental event occurred on March 16, 2023, in New Orleans.

During the MEIDAM session, attendees gleaned information on subjects ranging from the business side of dermatology to mental health awareness. Topics included:

* The origins and growth of dermatology

* Evaluation of pruritus

* Personality disorders in dermatological disorders

* WhatsApp Dermatology

* Alternatives to topical steroids

Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of MEIDAM, remarked, “This was a great occasion where medical professionals gathered together from all around the world to share insights and breakthroughs in our field. MEIDAM is excited to be a part of this venture and to show our international colleagues the cutting-edge techniques developed by our members.”

Global Newswire states that the 13.9 billion dollar medical aesthetics market is expected to triple in less than a decade. This innovative group of physicians is at the cusp of this wave. Dr. Saad Sami AlSogair, a preeminent speaker, conference facilitator, and renowned dermatologist, is at the helm of this growing organization. As the new general secretary of MEIDAM, the sought-after doctor and his esteemed colleagues offered the latest in dermatological advancement at the ADD conference.

In honor of the AAD Global Education Day, Dr. AlSogair presented his findings in “Rheology of Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Fillers.” His keynote speech addressed the effects of aging and the ongoing debate about surgery versus dermal fillers. Dr. AlSogair concluded that surgical interventions might make the apparent volume loss more evident. However, he encouraged using fillers because of their growing popularity amongst clients looking for a biodegradable and non-invasive approach. His well-attended talk led colleagues to rethink their stance and see the growth possibilities in this sector.

In response to the event, Dr. AlSogair says, “This joint session began a beautiful partnership where MEIDAM and ADD can continue to increase awareness around our clientele’s needs and the industry’s growth. As the co-chair of this session, it was a privilege to share in this moment where medical professionals learned from one another,” says AlSogair.

Newly elected AAD president, Dr. Seemal R. Desai, acknowledges the contributions of his 20,000-member group. As a leader in pigmented skin disorders, Dr. Desai understands the need to have many voices at the tables. The Texas-based doctor applauds the event saying, “The addition of the MEIDAM session was a boost for our annual event. This group of internationally recognized physicians brought time-sensitive topics such as the correlation between mental health and dermatological issues and ideas around alternatives to steroids to the forefront.”

